Kohima, Sep 26 (PTI) Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who is on a three-day visit of Nagaland on Monday went to remote Zunheboto district of the state, the first central minister to visit the hilly town in four decades.

Chandrasekhar the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology reached Zunheboto town, after a nine-hour journey by road from Dimapur. Zunheboto is about 124 km from the state capital.

In Zunheboto, during a meeting with district administration officials, he asked them to develop a district skill development plan that maps local aspirations and creates opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship.

"Our emphasis should be making optimum use of local resources and reduce migration to urban centres," he said.

Chandrasekhar also reviewed the implementation of Central government schemes and urged the functionaries to work zealously until the last mile is covered, every voice is heard and every grievance is addressed as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also met beneficiaries of Central government schemes at Zunheboto and Wokha districts who conveyed to him about how their lives had transformed for the better.

"On such occasions, I feel truly proud and privileged to be a minister in the Modi government playing a small role in his vision of transforming lives through 'Sabka Saath SabkaVishwas," the Union minister said in a tweet.

Chandrasekhar also held meetings with BJP leaders and karyakartas and shared with them the vision of Prime Minister Modi for New India based on 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prasad'.

The Union MoS also visited the Sumi Baptist Church in Zunheboto, which is known as the largest Baptist church in Asia, and offered his prayers.

Later in the afternoon, he left for Wokha, where he attended series of meetings with district officials, social workers, business community representatives, apart from the elders of the Longsa Council Hall and functionaries of Lotha Hoho, an apex tribal body of the Lothas and its women body – Eloe Hoho.

Chandrasekhar will return to Delhi on Tuesday evening.

