New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) A day after Congress accused BJP of "unleasing a troll army" on Supreme Court judges for observations on Nupur Sharma, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at the opposition party, saying it should not play with the sentiments of constitutional authorities.

Responding to a news report on Congress' allegation, the BJP leader said, "Don't ever play with the sentiments of constitutional authorities. Congress party has been constantly attacking constitutional institutions from the beginning not realising that judiciary is not subservient to them."

In a tweet, he asked Congress not to forget that "people of India are not servants of anyone".

Justice J B Pardiwala, who was part of a vacation bench of the Supreme Court which had made strong oral observations against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against Prophet Mohammad, had said on Sunday that digital and social media need to be mandatorily regulated in the country to preserve the rule of law under the Constitution.

He had also termed as “dangerous” the crossing of "lakshman rekha" on these platforms for “personalised, agenda-driven attacks” on the judges.

Accusing the ruling BJP of "desperately attacking" the Judiciary, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday had said his party was writing to the Chief Justice of India, asking for a special committee to look into "orchestrated" attacks.

He said an organised army of trolls was deployed to manufacture and spread fake news regarding the judges, with fake and distorted photographs being shared to demonstrate a false proximity with leaders of the Congress.

