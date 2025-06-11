New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth interacted with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mount Everest Expedition team in New Delhi on Wednesday, after the team successfully scaled Mount Everest on May 18, 2025. During the interaction, the cadets shared their experiences from the expedition, highlighting the planning, training and challenges faced during the climb.

Sanjay Seth lauded the efforts and teamwork of the cadets for their incredible feat.

Also Read | Reels Craze Leads to Domestic Dispute in Hapur: Woman Threatens to Leave Husband After Losing 2 Followers Due to Household Chores; UP Police Step In to Counsel Couple.

The feat marked the third successful Everest expedition by the NCC, following similar accomplishments in 2013 and 2016. The expedition team comprised ten cadets, five boys and five girls, with an average age of just 19 years, many of whom were novice climbers.

They were supported by a contingent of officers, junior commissioned officers, instructors and non-commissioned officers, making it a well-coordinated and professionally managed mission. The expedition was flagged off by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh from New Delhi on April 03, 2025. (ANI)

Also Read | Sonam Raghuvanshi, 4 Others Sent to 8-Day Police Custody by Meghalaya Court for Murder of Raja Raghuvanshi During Honeymoon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)