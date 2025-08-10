Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Sunday planted saplings as part of 'EK Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative at the Border Security Force (BSF) campus in Indore.

While speaking to the mediapersons, the Union Minister said, "We all should come forward to save forests...I congratulate the people of Indore, as for the eighth time, Indore has been named the cleanest city of India..."

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the people of India that the government will take strict action against the terrorists who killed innocent people in the Pahalgam terror attack that killed several people.

"From the holy land of Bihar, PM Modi assured the people of India that we will take strict action against the terorrists who killed innocent people in Pahalgam...In just 22 minutes, we brought Pakistan to its knees...This is a victory of the indigenous weapons, I salute the armed forces," Seth said.

Earlier on June 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded a series of green initiatives on the occasion of World Environment Day, including a symbolic tree plantation and the launch of eco-friendly transport, underscoring India's commitment to environmental protection and sustainable mobility.

PM Modi planted a Banyan sapling at Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park in New Delhi on June 5.

The event was take place under the banner of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, a heartfelt initiative encouraging individuals to plant trees in honour of their mothers, celebrating maternal care and environmental nurturing.

This plantation drive is part of the larger 'Aravalli Green Wall Project', an ambitious ecological initiative focused on restoring the green cover across the 700-km-long Aravalli range.

The project spans 29 districts across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, aiming to revitalise the degraded ecosystem through afforestation, reforestation, and the restoration of local water bodies. It also seeks to enhance soil health, improve water availability, and boost biodiversity, while generating employment and livelihood opportunities for local communities.

The efforts of afforestation and clean transportation reflect the broader vision of aligning ecological preservation with inclusive development. (ANI)

