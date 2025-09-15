Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday held a review meeting at the Gwalior Collectorate, assessing the progress of ongoing development projects in the district.

The Union Minister also conducted site inspections of major works and directed officials to complete them within stipulated timelines, maintaining quality standards.

"We held a good review meeting yesterday and today on various works, including the railway station and the Ambedkar statue in Jorasi. An all-party meeting was held in Gwalior today, in which discussions were held on 20 points. The State BJP President, MPs and the Mayor attended it. During the meeting, we decided on the future moves and roadmap of the projects," Union Minister Scindia told ANI.

The key projects on which discussions were held include the Rs 1,373.13 crore Gwalior Elevated Road (to be completed in two phases by 2027), the Rs 534.70 crore Gwalior Railway Station redevelopment (completion target April 2026), the Rs 4,613 crore Agra-Gwalior Expressway, and the Rs 1,900 crore Gwalior Water Distribution Scheme.

Other works reviewed include the Rs 1,347.6 crore Gwalior Western Bypass, a multilevel car parking facility at Maharaj Bada, renovation of the Government Press Building with an Industrial Museum, the Super Speciality Hospital underbridge, beautification of city entry gates, and construction of Ambedkar Dham at Jorasi in Dabra.

Scindia also reviewed law and order situations, sewage management, and issues concerning Gajra Raja Medical College on the occasion.

The Union Minister also noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh is reaching new heights every day. Their collective goal is to ensure that every project is completed within the specified time frame and to the highest quality standards. (ANI)

