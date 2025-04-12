Patna (Bihar) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that several projects will be inaugurated during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on April 24 here.

Chouhan participated in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in the Patna to review preparations for the Prime Minister Modi's visit. He said that people of Bihar will be given the benefit of rural development schemes during the PM Modi's visit.

Addressing the media following the NDA meet, Chouhan said, "The NDA's state and central government are building a developed Bihar. It is our good fortune that Prime Minister Modi is coming to give many gifts to the people of Bihar on April 24... Many projects will be inaugurated, foundation stones will be laid and the people of Bihar will also be given the benefit of rural development schemes."

Union Minister also mentioned that under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar several rural development schemes have been successfully implemented.

"Today we have done a comprehensive review of the preparations. There is enthusiasm among the people of Bihar, lakhs of people will come to Madhubani and a historic program will take place. Today we have also reviewed the work of the Rural Development Ministry. I am happy that under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, rural development schemes are being implemented in an ideal manner," he added.

The NDA meeting was also attended by Bihar Minister and JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary, who emphasized the unity within the alliance and collective responsibility for the upcoming elections.

"NDA will contest the upcoming elections. These are not the elections of BJP, JDU, or LJP (Ram Vilas). The Prime Minister of the country is coming to Bihar, so everyone has to work on the programme... Responsibilities are being distributed to everyone," he said.

Choudhary also took aim at Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor following his recent rally in the state.

"His rally and his respect were ruined... Prashant Kishor is a political manager. There is a difference between a political manager and a political leader. He can work for some political party, but he cannot run a political party," he added.

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Nitin Nabin echoed similar sentiments about NDA's preparedness for the Prime Minister's visit. "The entire team of BJP and NDA are preparing for the Prime Minister's arrival..." he said.

Responding to criticism from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Nabin added, "... If you go to any village and ask who really ruined Bihar, everyone will say the Lalu family. The Lalu family and RJD have been a symbol of corruption, scam, jungle raj, and anarchy in Bihar."

The upcoming visit by the Prime Minister is expected to include several key development announcements, including the inauguration and foundation-laying of various rural and infrastructure projects. (ANI)

