Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday extended warm wishes on the occasion of the Hindu New Year, also known as 'Nav Varsh' or 'Nav Samvatsar', celebrated according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Marking it with a tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. He also highlighted the expansion of Gwalior's Aarogyadham Hospital, announcing its upgrade to a Superspecialty hospital.

"I congratulate everyone on the occasion of (Hindu) New Year... Today is the birthday of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar... Today, the Aarogyadham Hospital is levelling up and is going up to become a Superspecialty from a Multispecialty... I appeal to everyone to support the government in this and serve people as much as possible," Chouhan told ANI.

In a separate display of festivities, firecrackers lit up the sky at Atal Path in Bhopal as people came together to celebrate the Hindu New Year.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent political leaders extended their wishes on the Chaitra Navaratri.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks Lord Ram's birthday. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess Shakti. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiraoba," President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X.

President Murmu said that these festivals, which are celebrated to welcome the advent of the spring season, were a symbol of unity.

"These festivals, celebrated to welcome the spring season and the advent of the New Year, are a symbol of unity in the rich cultural diversity of India. These festivals infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the countrymen. On this occasion, I wish happiness and prosperity for all," she added. (ANI)

