Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday inspected the ongoing redevelopment work at Vidisha Railway Station, emphasizing the importance of modernizing railway infrastructure as part of India's vision for development.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, he stated, "A 'Viksit Bharat' is our goal, and for a developed India, railway stations should also be developed."

Chouhan highlighted that an amount of Rs 24 crore was approved for the first phase of the station's redevelopment, aimed at improving public amenities and the overall station environment.

"The work is ongoing, some parts are completed, and others are nearing completion. The platforms should be clean and neat, and one should feel a positive difference when entering," he said.

He also stressed that the experience of travellers should be comfortable and pleasant, with facilities like clean toilets, proper seating arrangements, and well-maintained waiting halls. "The first phase of work is still ongoing, but we are working to ensure that all basic necessities are fulfilled for the public," he added.

Chouhan further mentioned that the second phase of the redevelopment has been planned and approved.

"From the development of platforms to creating a pleasant entry experience and ensuring good waiting facilities, all amenities will be expanded," he said.

He assured, "By adopting it, all the facilities will be expanded on the other side of the Vidisha railway track as well."

The Union Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of the redevelopment, noting that the improvements are aimed at providing better facilities for passengers.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the Centre's decision for caste census Union Minister Chouhan said that the decision will become the basis of public welfare, and the decision has been taken for social justice.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the Centre's decision for caste census Union Minister Chouhan said that the decision will become the basis of public welfare, and the decision has been taken for social justice.

"The census is in the domain of central government. Some states did their own surveys, but at some places it caused trouble. Today it has become necessary that accurate figures are needed to formulate policies for public welfare. I believe that this caste census will become the basis of public welfare and the foundation of social justice," he said.

The government decided to Wednesday to include caste count in the forthcoming population census. The decision was taken at a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

