Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday met with a group of tribal people in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district and assured support to resolve their problems.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Chouhan said, "The Adivasi brothers and sisters came to meet me and they have narrated their problems. Our Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is poor-friendly and tribal-friendly. The tribal people have told us their problem especially that there are some talks to build some sanctuary in their villages and to evict them from the place where they have possession for a long time."

"We will address their problem before the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and our chief minister are poor-friendly, tribal-friendly and he will listen to the problems and will try to resolve them," the Union minister said.

He further stressed that he is confident that Chief Minister Yadav will resolve the problems of the tribal people.

"The service of the poor is the worship of God for the BJP workers. I have told all of them that we will put all their problems in front of the Chief Minister and we will try to ensure that they should not face any kind of trouble. I am confident that the Chief Minister will resolve their problems," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Chouhan planted a sapling in the smart city park in the state capital Bhopal as part of his pledge to plant a sapling everyday and also urged people to plant a sapling on their special occasions.

"As a part of the pledge to plant a sapling every day, I planted a sapling in the Smart City Park in Bhopal today. Trees and plants are extremely important for the prosperity of human life and the earth. Let us all plant at least one tree on every special occasion and also take the responsibility of protecting it," the Union Minister posted on X. (ANI)

