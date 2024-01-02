Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Minister for AYSUH and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal visited an old age home in Assam's Dibrugarh on Monday, where he spent New Year's Day with the senior citizens of the community.

He also interacted with the residents of the old-age home and sought their blessings for the upcoming year.

"Blessings, affection, and advice have always guided me in my life. The blessings and warmth of their (elderly residents) company have always inspired me. After I took their blessings, I wished them a happy new year, paid my respects to them, and prayed for their healthy and long lives," Sonowal said while speaking to the media after his visit to the old age home.

He also appreciated the efforts put in by everyone associated with the old age shelter home for continuously helping the elderly, homeless, and helpless people.

Sonowal was accompanied by Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan during his visit.

The Union Minister, after his visit to the old age home, visited his native village, Mulukgaon, and offered homage and respect at the sepulchre of his parents.

"Although my parents are not here physically, I have preserved the rich value system, purpose, and sense of life instilled by their constant education in my life. I bowed down in front of them today to take blessings from my parents as I look forward to working towards nation-building and commit to working purposefully towards the upliftment and enrichment of my community," Sonowal said. (ANI)

