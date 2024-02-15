New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): A momentous occasion unfolded in Bihar's transportation sector when Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), officially opened the Kalughat IWT (Inland Water Transport) Terminal and two community jetties in Bettiah.

The ceremony was graced by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Member of Parliament, along with key officials from both the central and state governments.

Situated strategically on the northern bank of the River Ganga in Bihar's Saran District, Kalughat emerges as a crucial hub in the region's transportation network. With its direct access to NH-19, the terminal serves as a pivotal link for cargo movement, particularly for Nepal-bound shipments via Raxaul and the hinterland of North Bihar.

The construction of the terminal, at a cost of Rs. 82.48 Crore, encompasses key infrastructure features, including a 125m x 30m berth with an annual capacity of handling 77,000 TEUs. The Kalughat Terminal boasts direct road connectivity with NH-19 and holds strategic significance for the transportation of cargo originating or destined for the hinterland of North Bihar.

During the inauguration ceremony Sonowal said, "in the last 10 years, four Multi-Modal Terminals have been developed on National Waterways which include MMT Varanasi, Sahibganj, Haldia and Kalughat. Three of our neighbouring countries, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar have been connected by waterways leading to increase in regional trade," he said.

"The projects worth Rs. 86 Crore inaugurated today will usher in all-round economic prosperity to the riverine community of Bihar through enhanced and smoother transportation of goods and passengers", he added.

Moreover, floating pontoon jetties at Mangalpur and Bettiah on the river Gandak have been established to connect Nepal and India via NW-37, representing an investment of Rs. 3.33 crore. These jetties will significantly enhance market access for producers of various goods, fostering economic exchange and growth in the region.

'These projects mark a significant milestone in Bihar's transportation infrastructure and reaffirm the commitment to leveraging the potential of inland waterways for inclusive growth and development', added the Minister.

Notably, as part of the Jal Marg Vikas Project, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has undertaken the development of the Inland Water Transport (IWT) ecosystem for National Waterway-1 (NW-1). This initiative involves the construction of Multimodal Terminals (MMTs) and Intermodal Terminals (IMTs) designed for efficient cargo handling.

Additionally, navigational locks are being constructed to facilitate smooth navigation, fairway development is underway to ensure uninterrupted waterway passage, and provisions for night navigation and River Information Services (RIS) facilities are being implemented as part of this comprehensive project.

The government has been undertaking various measures to develop National Waterways as a viable, thriving mode of transport, especially for cargo, to reduce logistics costs and make Indian industry. The Number of operational waterways has increased to 23 from 05 in 2014. The cargo movement on National Waterways has increased significantly to 126.15 Million-ton from April 2022- March 2023 against 108.79 Million-ton last year for the same period, recording 16 % growth.

The Sagarmala programme of the Ministry Ports, Shipping and Waterways is harnessing 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways. To unlock the potential of Waterways under Sagarmala Programme includes declaration of 111 (5 existing and 106 new) National Waterways (NWs) under the National Waterways Act, 2016. NW-I in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand & West Bengal; NW-2 in Assam; NW-3 in Kerala, have already been developed with fairway navigational aids, jetties and terminals with mechanised equipment handling facilities for loading of cargo.

These waterways are operational and vessels are plying on them. Furthermore, several other National Waterways are currently operational, contributing to the extensive waterway network in India. These include NW-10 (river Amba), NW-68 (river Mandovi), NW-73 (river Narmada), NW-83 (Rajpuri Creek), NW-85 (Revadanda Creek- Kundalika river system), NW-91 (Shastri river- Jaigad creek system), NW-97 (Sunderbans Waterways), NW-100 (river Tapti), and NW-111 (river Zuari). These operational waterways play a significant role in enhancing inland water transportation across various regions of the country.

As part of the comprehensive Maritime India Vision (MIV)-2030, the Government has outlined ambitious plans to elevate the share of Inland Water Transport (IWT) to 5%. The Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 aims to operationalize 50 waterways by 2047, facilitating efficient transportation networks nationwide. (ANI)

