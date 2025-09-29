Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 29 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday paid floral tributes to singer Zubeen Garg on the solemn occasion of his Adyashraddha held at the artist's residence in Guwahati.

He offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

"Though Zubeen has left us physically, his immortal creations will continue to live in the hearts of the people of Assam. His cultural journey will remain a source of inspiration and courage for generations," Sonowal said.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to the national capital, Delhi, and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on September 21.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

Earlier, on September 27, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the public not to spread rumours in the Zubeen Garg case.

In a post on X, Sarma appealed against using people's grief to circulate misinformation and unfounded claims about the Assamese singer's case. He assured that the government would ensure justice is served.

"Have faith in our government. We will ensure justice is delivered in the case of our Beloved Zubeen. If we fail, please punish us. But don't use people's grief to fuel rumours and misinformation," Sarma said.

While assuring justice for the Assamese Singer, the state's Chief Minister warned that these rumours are meant to unsettle people and emphasised that the government wants to work for Zubeen with dedication. He also asserted that if he fails, then people have the right to punish him.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday. During the Mann Ki Baat episode, PM Modi spoke about how Zubeen had a deep connection with the culture of Assam.

"People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg. Zubeen Garg was a renowned singer who made his mark across the country. He had a deep connection with Assamese culture. Zubeen Garg will always remain in our memories, and his music will continue to enchant generations to come," he said. (ANI)

