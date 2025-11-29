Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 29 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat on Saturday inaugurated the new Jaisalmer-Delhi (Shakurbasti) train service, the Swarn Nagari Express, from the Jaisalmer Railway station in Rajasthan.

Speaking to reporters at the station, Minister Vaishnaw said, "Today, from Jaisalmer, the Swarn Nagari Express started for Delhi. This is a great service which will connect Jaisalmer to Delhi, Jaipur and Jodhpur."

The train service is scheduled to operate regularly from December 1. Minister Vaishnaw also said that the development work at Jaisalmer station is expected to be completed within a month, after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the station.

Talking about the name of the train 'Swarn Nagari', Minister Viashnaw said, "In this veer bhoomi, someone asked what should be the name of the train? From today, the name of this train will be 'Swarn Nagari'," he added.

"Work at Jaisalmer station has progressed a lot. It will be completed within a month. After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to visit Jaisalmer," the Minister said.

To strengthen border security in Rajasthan, especially in border areas, the Union Minister said that work on new railway lines is currently underway. Railway lines will connect Anupgarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Bhildi, strengthening the security along the entire border.

Additionally, the line connecting Jaisalmer to Jodhpur will also be upgraded.

"The railway line of Jaisalmer-Jodhpur will be upgraded and new technology will be there so that no corrosion happens in the sandy area of Jaisalmer.

Talking about other development projects, Minister Vaishnaw said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Jaisalmer-Barmer-Bhildi railway line is being prepared and will be completed in a few months.

"Every effort will be made to connect the entire border area," he said.

Additionally, a new maintenance coaching depot is also being constructed in Jaisalmer, from where new trains will operate. (ANI)

