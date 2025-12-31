New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan on Wednesday unveiled the Government of India Calendar 2026, as per a release by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Minister said the Calendar is not merely an annual publication of dates and months, but a medium that reflects India's journey of transformation, highlights the priorities of governance, and renews the collective resolve towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs 50th Meeting of PRAGATI; Says ICT-Enabled Platform Exemplifies Cooperative Federalism, Breaks Silo-Based Functioning.

The theme of the Calendar, "Bharat@2026: Sewa, Sushasan and Samriddhi" (Service, Good Governance and Inclusive Prosperity), presents an India that is secure in its identity, strong in its institutions and clear in its long-term vision.

The Minister highlighted that the Calendar captures the spirit of national confidence rooted in people-centric governance, strengthened service delivery, and reforms that are designed to simplify processes and enhance trust between citizens and the State.

Also Read | Bihar Hijab Controversy: AYUSH Doctor Nusrat Parveen, Did Not Join Duty on the Last Date.

Referring to key reforms undertaken in 2025, Murugan said that structural measures have strengthened India's economic resilience while ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every section of society.

He noted that tax relief under the new tax regime, GST 2.0 rationalisation, implementation of the four Labour Codes, and focused employment generation initiatives have provided momentum to productivity, ease of living, and inclusive prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, said the Government of India Calendar actually spells out the priority of the government and has evolved into a powerful communication instrument reflecting the nation's priorities and values.

He noted that the 2026 Calendar, themed "Bharat@2026 Sewa, Sushasan aur Samriddhi," captures India's confident consolidation through reform, inclusion and aspiration.

The Calendar 2026 features twelve thematic monthly sheets depicting key pillars of national progress and reflecting the spirit of a changing India.

These include Atmanirbharta se Atmavishwas (January), which highlights self-reliance across sectors; Samriddh Kisan, Samriddh Bharat (February), underscoring the central role of farmers; Nari Shakti for New India (March), celebrating women as architects of a modern India; and Saralikaran se Sashaktikaran (April), focusing on simplification and governance reforms.

The themes also include Veerta se Vijay Tak: Operation Sindoor (May) honouring the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces; Swasth Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (June) and Vanchiton ka Samman (July) emphasising wellbeing and dignity for the most vulnerable; Yuva Shakti, Rashtra Shakti (August) and Gati, Shakti, Pragati (September) capturing the energy of youth and the expansion of physical and digital infrastructure; Parampara se Pragati Tak (October) and Sabka Saath, Sabka Samman (November) reaffirming India's civilisational values and inclusive progress; and Vishva Bandhu Bharat (December), highlighting India's role as a responsible and trusted global partner.

Kanchan Prasad, Director General (CBC), highlighted that the calendar is published in 13 Indian languages; the calendar's inclusivity mirrors the government's vision of connecting with citizens from every linguistic and cultural background. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)