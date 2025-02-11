New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 15th Aero India in Bengaluru on February 10.

In his meeting with Under Secretary of State for Defence, Italy Matteo Perego Di Cremnago, both Ministers reviewed the various facets of bilateral defence cooperation including a discussion about India's growing capabilities in manufacturing equipment and development of indigenous systems.

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the ties in all spheres.

During the meeting with Minister for the House of Lords, UK Lord Vernon Coaker, the Ministers reviewed the bilateral defence cooperation and pledged to strengthen the relations. They also reiterated their commitment to work bilaterally and with other partners for peace, prosperity and rules-based world order, specifically in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region wherein cooperation would ensure freedom of navigation and rule of law in the maritime and other domains.

In his meeting with the Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Defence and Security), Lesotho Limpho Tau, the Ministers discussed the immense potential available in the field of defence exports and ways to expand the cooperation.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday met Minister Delegate to the Minister of Defence and Chief of Staff of the National Army of Algeria General Said Changeriha in Bengaluru at Aero India 2025.

Singh called their meeting a "great interaction."

In a post on X, he said, "Great interaction with the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Defence and Chief of Staff of the National Army of Algeria General Said Changeriha in Bengaluru."

Aero India is a crucial platform that drives forward the government's vision of a "strong, capable, secure and self-reliant India," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bangalore on Sunday. (ANI)

