Guwahati, Nov 19 (PTI) Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Narayan Tatu Rane, on Friday urged entrepreneurs in the northeast to work towards boosting production for which the ministry would extend all support to them.

An increase in production and marketing of MSME products will help in augmenting exports and so entrepreneurs must work hard, the minister said.

Launching the Special Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme (SCLCSS) for the services sector here, he said no stone will be left unturned by the MSME Ministry to help entrepreneurs in their journey to become successful.

The minister emphasised that entrepreneurs of the northeast region must work towards fulfilling the vision of making the country 'Atma Nirbhar'.

People must become self-reliant through entrepreneurship which will further help in reducing unemployment in the region, Rane said.

The minister also felicitated the SC/ST entrepreneurs of the North-eastern region and awarded distinction certificates to the successful trainees of the NSIC Training Centre, Guwahati.

Rane later laid the foundation stone of the Flatted Factory complex at Patgaon in Kamrup (Metro) district.

The Union minister was on a two-day visit to the state and had addressed stakeholders at the North East MSME Conclave on Thursday.

