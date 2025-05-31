Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India] May 31 (ANI): In response to recent comments made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta has strongly criticised the Congress party, questioning its historical stance on national security.

Reddy had suggested that PoK could have been reintegrated into India had Congress leader Rahul Gandhi been the Prime Minister. Reacting to this, Tamta said,

"Everyone knows that during the Congress regime, our soldiers were martyred in deceitful attacks, and their heads were severed. The real question is--what did they do then? Today, under the decisive leadership of the PM, we have conducted surgical strikes and launched Operation Sindoor, through which we successfully destroyed terrorist camps and neutralised a significant number of terrorists."

Earlier, slamming Revanth Reddy over his statement regarding the destruction of Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor, BJP MP Sambit Patra said, 'Yeh jo Pakistan ke Babbar hain, woh Hindustan ke Gabbar hain'.

Sambit Patra was addressing a press conference on Friday at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Sambit Patra questioned Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy and Jairam Ramesh over not asking Pakistan regarding how many of their airbases were destroyed or terrorists were killed.

Patra further mentioned that there are currently two factions in the Congress: one that supports Pakistan and another that wants to raise its voice, but cannot because of Rahul Gandhi. The BJP MP further stated that the Congress 'Jai Hind Yatra' looks like the Pakistan Hind Yatra.

"Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Revanth Reddy are asking how many Rafales were shot down. 'Yeh jo Pakistan ke Babbar hain, woh Hindustan ke Gabbar hain'. Rahul Gandhi did not ask how many Pakistani airbases were destroyed, how many terrorists were killed; rather, he only asked how many Indian planes were shot down. Today, there are two factions in Congress - one that supports Pakistan and the other that wants to raise a voice for the country, but is unable to do so because of you. Your 'Jai Hind Yatra' looks like 'Pakistan's Hind Yatra' and you should stop this yatra and hold a joint press conference with Pakistan", Sambit Patra said. (ANI)

