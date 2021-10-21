Mulugu(T'gana), Oct 21 (PTI) Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday unveiled the 'World Heritage Site' plaque and inaugurated public amenities at the 13th century Ramappa temple in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Rudreshwara temple, also known as Ramappa temple, stands as a unique testimony to the highest level of creative, artistic, and engineering talents involving various experimentations in expressive art forms of the Kakatiya era.

The UNESCO conferred the World Heritage inscription to Ramappa temple at Palampet village in the district in July this year.

The historic shrine is the first World Heritage site from the state of Telangana.

The Union Minister further said in 2017, the Centre had sanctioned 75.88 crores for the integrated development of tribal circuit of Mulugu, Lakhnavaram, Medaram, Tadvai, Malluru and Bhogatha Water Falls under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

More funds will be granted for development of tourism in both Telugu states, he added.

Telangana Minister for Tourism Srinivas Goud and other dignitaries attended the programme.

