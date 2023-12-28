Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan extended condolences over the demise of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth on Thursday.

Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai aged 71 after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the day.

"The news of the death of my beloved brother Vijayakanth, the founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgam, a unique actor and captain of Tamil cinema, who was loved by all, is deeply saddening. He was the creator of innovative ideas in Tamilnadu politics," Kamal Haasan said in a post on X.

"Fearless courage was his hallmark. Vijayakanth, a revolutionary artist who made his mark in both the fields of cinema and politics, will remain forever in our memories. I offer my heartfelt condolences to all his family, volunteers and fans who are grieving his loss," he added in his post.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also conveyed condolences to Vijayakanth's bereaved kin.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that Vijayakanth, President of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgam, former Leader of Opposition and dear brother passed away due to ill health. I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved Premalatha Vijayakanth, Annarath's wife and DMDK General Secretary, her family and her volunteers," EPS posted from his official handle on X.

"I pray that the soul of Vijayakanth, who has done many active works in public life and the field of art and is affectionately known as Captain by the people, rests in the shade of Lord Thiruvadi," he added.

The mortal remains of Vijayakanth were taken to the DMDK office in Koyambedu from his Virugambakkam house in Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tributes to Vijaykanth at his Chennai residence.

Calling the latter's demise a tragedy for Tamil Nadu and the film industry, CM Stalin said that the news of the DMDK chief's death brought "shock and pain".

The Chief Minister's Office in a statement said the DMDK chief will be laid to rest with full state honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and BJP state chief K Annamalai, too, condoled the demise of Vijayakanth.

Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He founded Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgam in 2005.

Vijayakanth served as the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly from 2011-2016.

He served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies. (ANI)

