New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The University of Queensland (UQ), Australia, and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) have announced the opening of Expressions of Interest (EoI) for their prestigious Joint Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Programme, commencing in July 2026.

The collaborative programme offers candidates the opportunity to undertake cutting-edge research under the supervision of leading academics from both institutions while experiencing the academic environments of India and Australia.

Also Read | Lucknow Robbery: Cash and Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen From Ex-Karnataka DGP's House in UP; Police Launch Probe.

Graduates will be awarded a joint PhD degree from UQ and IIT Delhi upon successful completion.

Applications are invited from exceptional candidates across diverse disciplines, including Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Humanities, and Social Sciences. EoIs can be submitted online until 7.00 pm (IST) on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, via the official website.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: 20-Year-Old Man Drugged and Raped MBBS Student, Threatened To Leak Sex Assault Video After Luring Her to Hotel Under Pretext of Party in Adarsh Nagar; Manhunt Launched.

For prospective students, online information sessions will also be orgainsed on November 11 and December 10 where they can get more information about the programme structure, eligibility, and application process.

The UQ-IIT Delhi Joint PhD Programme exemplifies the growing commitment between Australia and India to promote high-impact research collaborations, foster innovation, and strengthen academic ties.

Earlier, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on October 24 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education among school students and provide professional development opportunities for teachers.

The MoU marks the first-ever collaboration between KVS and any IIT for STEM outreach and is a step towards formalising the ongoing collaboration between the two in various capacities. This includes encouraging students from KV schools in Delhi-NCR to participate in the Sci Tech Spins (STS) Lecture Series, organised by the Office of Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, IIT Delhi.

STS completed eight sessions at IITD this year, engaging school students (classes 9 to 12) from various institutions across Delhi NCR, with a special focus on participants from Government schools, particularly from Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs). Approximately 3000 students from KVs participated in this popular series in 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)