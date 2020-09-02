Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday issued a notice stating that inter-district government and private bus services would be resumed from September 7 in the state.

The notice issued by the state government read that train service would also be resumed across Tamil Nadu on September 7, and advised all passengers to adhere to the government's COVID-19 norms.

The Tamil Nadu government's decision came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 30 issued new guidelines which open up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones in Unlock 4.

Restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement has also been lifted.

"There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," said the MHA. (ANI)

