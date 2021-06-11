Bengaluru, June 11: Opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods and permission for autos and taxis to ply with a maximum of two passengers are among the relaxations announced by the Karnataka government in 19 districts from June 14, in its revised guidelines issued on Friday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said COVID-19 induced lockdown measures will continue in 11 districts with high positivity ratetill June 21, while some relaxations will be given in the rest of the state from June 14. Karnataka May Opt for Unlock in Phases From Next Week: State Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

The 11 districts are Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu. He also said that the COVID curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after the current lockdown ends on June 14.

According to the guidelines, all industries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff strength, but garment industries, with only 30 per cent. Shops dealing with food, groceries,fruits and vegetables, meat and fish,dairy and milk booths and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm, it said, adding that street vendors, Public Distribution System shops, standalone liquor shops and outlets (take away only) and optical shops will be allowed during the same period.

All construction activities/repair works,including shops/ establishments dealing with construction material, especially cement and steel outside the containment zone are permitted. The relaxation in lockdown measures in the 19 districts will be in place from 6 AM on June 14 to 6 AM on June 21.

Seeking public cooperation by strictly following the guidelines, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the relaxation mentioned in them and weekend and night curfew is till June 21. The situation would be reviewed as the date approaches and a decision taken on whether to extend it or not.

"The relaxation is from June 14.People behaving as though it is from today and coming out unnecessarily is not right. Self-restraint is necessary and people should cooperate with the police. Don't give police an opportunity to use force for enforcement of control measures," he told reporters.

Parks will be open from 5 AM to 10 AM for walkers and joggers. Taxis and auto rickshaws can run with a maximum of two passengers, the guidelines said, adding that government offices of agriculture and allied, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and Revenue departments and Government of India offices can function with 50 per cent staff.

While during the night and weekend curfew, movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited, except for essential activities, patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed.

All industries/companies which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate and movement of employees of such organisations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card/authorisation issued by their respective organisation, it said, adding only essential employees of IT and ITeS companies shall work from office and the others, from home.

There would be no restriction on movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles. Also, home delivery of goods and operations of E-Commerce companies has been permitted.

Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports,railway stations and bus terminals,stops, stands are allowed for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road, but only on display of valid travel documents or tickets.

Further, during the weekend curfew, eligible people intending to take vaccination shall be allowed to travel with minimal proof. Also, shops dealing with essential goods, street vendors, PDS, standalone liquor shops for take away will be allowed from 6 AM to 2 PM.

Home delivery of all items shall be encouraged 24x7 and restaurant and eateries shall be allowed only for take away and home delivery during the weekend curfew, it said, adding that marriages already scheduled are permitted with only 40 people, while cremations or funerals to be allowed with five people.

