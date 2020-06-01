India News | #Unlock1: Bus Services Resume in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 1 (ANI): Bus services in Tamil Nadu's Madurai resumed on Monday as "Unlock 1" came into effect with certain relaxations.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses ran from Madurai to Dindigul, Theni, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts.

Passengers, drivers and conductors followed all health norms issued by the government. They all were allowed to enter bus after washing their hands and checking their body temperature.

Bala Subramanian, a passenger, told ANI that he is thankful to the government for permitting buses to operate in the state.

"I have been working in a private company near Pudupatti in Madurai. Buses have not operated for two months. We are thankful to the government for permission to operate the buses," he said.

Another passenger, Jaganathan said: "I was not working for the past two months as buses were not allowed to operate. Today I will go to work. I will enter the bus after checking my body temperature."

The TNSTC bus services remained suspended in the state from March 26 to May 31 due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In its latest lockdown guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government said all districts will be divided into eight zones in the state and relaxations on 50 per cent of public transportation will be given in the first six zones.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines regarding #Unlock1 have come into effect today and will remain effective till June 30. (ANI)

