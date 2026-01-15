New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The victim of the Unnao Rape case has moved a plea before the Delhi High Court on Thursday to lead further evidence against expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the minor gang rape case.

His appeal against conviction is pending before the Delhi High Court. The High Court has sought replies from the CBI and Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the application.

On December 23, 2025, the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar's sentence pending his appeal.

However, the Supreme Court stayed the order on December 29.

The division bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Madhu Jain heard the initial submissions by advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel for the victim/applicant, on the application.

Pracha submitted that the applicant is seeking to lead further evidence and production of documents regarding her age.

The bench noted that the documents are not enclosed with the application. The court directed the counsel to file the documents by January 31.

The bench has listed the matter for hearing on February 25.

Meanwhile, the court has directed the CBI and Sengar to file a reply to the application within two weeks.

Senior advocate N Hariharan appeared for Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The Tis Hazari court had convicted and sentenced Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment in the minor rape case of Unnao. The case was transferred to Delhi by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

