New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The condition of unorganised workers is worsening due to job insecurity, poor wages, and a lack of social protection, said Udit Raj, chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress (KKC), at a national convention.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Raj highlighted major issues such as seasonal employment, uncertain working conditions, the absence of employer-employee relationships, long hours, and low wages.

The convention, held at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, saw participation from 530 delegates and office bearers from 24 states. It was inaugurated by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, according to a statement.

The department was established in 2017 by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The statement further added that after 2014, privatisation and contractual employment increased, further deteriorating the financial situation of unorganised workers.

Raj further said that workers in this sector suffer extreme social insecurity due to their informal status and lack of organisational backing.

"The income of workers in the unorganised sector is not only lower than in the organised sector but, at times, is insufficient to maintain a minimum standard of living," he said.

He added that irregular work opportunities in agriculture and construction further reduce their annual income.

Several resolutions were passed at the convention, including strong opposition to the proposed new labour law. Protests will be organised in state capitals, including Delhi, and later at the district level, it added.

