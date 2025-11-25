Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, the revered ninth Sikh Guru.

"On his 350th Shaheedi Diwas, we bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. His unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice inspire millions," PM Modi said.

During his address in Kurukshetra, PM Modi said that the life and sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is a very big inspiration and "the tradition of our gurus is the foundation of our nation's character, our culture, and our core spirit".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the revered Guru considered the protection of truth, justice, and faith as his religion.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji also considered the protection of truth, justice, and faith as his religion. On this historic occasion, the Government of India has the privilege of dedicating a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin at the feet of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. I wish that our government continues to serve the Guru tradition in this manner," he said.

PM Modi further shared about the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji to protect Kashmiri Pandits from the forceful conversion.

"In that era of Mughal invaders, Guru Sahib established an ideal of bravery... During the era of Mughal invaders, Kashmiri Hindus were being forcibly converted to Islam. Amid this crisis, a group of victims sought assistance from Guru Sahib. At that time, Sri Guru Sahib had replied to those victims that you all should clearly tell Aurangzeb that if Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur accepts Islam, then we will all adopt Islam," he said.

"The cruel Aurangzeb ordered the imprisonment of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. However, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji himself announced his intention to go to Delhi. Mughal rulers even tempted him, but Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji remained steadfast. He did not compromise on religion and principles. Therefore, to break his spirit and to divert Guru Sahib from the path, three of his companions, Bhai Dyala Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji, and Bhai Mati Das Ji, were brutally murdered in front of him. But Guru Sahib remained steadfast. His resolve remained unwavering. He did not abandon the path of religion. In a state of penance, Guru Sahib dedicated his head to the protection of religion," he added.

PM Modi recalled his visit to Ayodhya earlier in the day and said, "today is a wonderful confluence of India's heritage".

"This morning, I was in Ayodhya, the city of Ramayana and now I am here in Kurukshetra, the city of the Gita. We are all here paying homage to Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his 350th martyrdom day. I respectfully bow to all the saints and respected Sangat present among us at this event," he said.

"Five or six years ago, another remarkable coincidence occurred. In 2019, on November 9th, when the Supreme Court's decision on the Ram Temple was announced, I was in Dera Baba Nanak for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor. I prayed that the path to the construction of the Ram Temple would be paved, that the aspirations of millions of Ram devotees would be fulfilled, and all our prayers were fulfilled. That very day, the decision came in favour of the Ram Temple," he added.

On the occasion, PM Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini released a special coin and commemorative stamp marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the revered ninth Sikh Guru.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of the ten Sikh Gurus, a revered spiritual leader, philosopher, poet, and warrior, honoured as the "Protector of humanity" (Hind di Chadar). He led the Sikh community from 1665 until his martyrdom in 1675. His 115 hymns (Shlok Mahalla 9) are a vital part of the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred scripture of Sikhism. His writings explore themes of the nature of God, human attachment, sorrow, death, and the importance of a selfless life.

PM Modi inaugurated 'Panchjanya', a structure constructed in honour of Lord Krishna's sacred conch, in Kurukshetra.

He also visited the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre that features installations depicting significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

PM Modi concluded his visit to Kurukshetra with 'Darshan' and 'Pooja' at the Brahma Sarovar.

Brahma Sarovar is one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites, said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita. (ANI)

