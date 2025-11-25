New Delhi, November 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Indian space startup Skyroot's Infinity Campus on Thursday via video conferencing. He will also unveil Skyroot's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, capable of launching satellites into orbit. The state-of-the-art facility will have around 200,000 square feet of workspace for designing, developing, integrating and testing multiple launch vehicles, with a capacity to build one orbital rocket every month, according to a release from PMO

Skyroot is India's leading private space company, founded by Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, both alumni of Indian Institutes of Technology and former scientists of ISRO turned entrepreneurs. In November 2022, Skyroot launched its sub-orbital rocket, Vikram-S, becoming the first Indian private company to launch a rocket to space. PM Modi Offers Prayers at Saptmandir Ahead of Flag-hoisting at Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The rapid rise of private space enterprises is a testament to the success of the transformative reforms carried out by the Government in the last few years, reinforcing India's leadership as a confident and capable global space power, the release added.

