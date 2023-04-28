Bhopal, Apr 28 (PTI) Untimely rains coupled with thunderstorm and gusty winds hit parts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting harsh weather with scattered showers for the next four days.

The IMD has issued an orange alert warning that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds ranging between 40 and 50 km per hour (KMPH) were very likely at isolated places in east Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds with speed ranging from 40 to 50 KMPH at isolated places in the western part of the state.

Two western disturbances in the form of cyclonic circulations were lying over south and north Pakistan, which were pumping in moisture from a trough lying from Maldives to central Maharashtra into Madhya Pradesh causing showers and harsh weather, Scientist R Balasubramanian, the director of IMD Bhopal Office told PTI.

Such weather is expected to prevail over the state for four more days, he said.

According to the IMD, Berasia area in Bhopal district received 33.0 mm (more than 3 cm) rain since 8.30 am.

Khargone district recorded 25 mm rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, senior meteorologist Ashfaq Husain of IMD's Bhopal centre said.

Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh among other districts witnessed drizzles, it was stated.

