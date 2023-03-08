Kaushambi (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) One person was injured after being fired upon during a clash between two rival groups while playing Holi in Mohabbatpur on Wednesday, police said.

The injured was rushed to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj and additional police force has been deployed in the village, they said.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said former village head Chandra Prakash Mishra clashed with Rajkaran Tiwari, the current village head over a song. Following this, the Chandra Prakash faction opened fire, injuring 26-year-old Vijay Tiwari, the police officer said.

According to the SP, the two groups were involved in a land dispute.

People from both groups have been detained for interrogation and strict legal action will be initiated.

ADG, Prayagraj, Bhanu Bhaskar also visited the village, SP Srivastava added.

