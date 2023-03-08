Bhopal, March 8: In yet another incident of sexual violence against women, a man allegedly held a 21-year-old woman hostage at her rented apartment in Bairagarh and raped her on August 14 last year. The accused used to stalk the woman and used to follow her around a few days prior to the sexual assault. The survivor used to stay alone in the city for her job.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the victim, afraid, went back to her native place in Chhindwara. On the fateful day, when the woman was at her rented flat, the accused barged into her home. The accused first told her that he could help her get a better job, to which she refused. Then, the stalker, identified as Shiv Charan, told that he had been following her for the past few days. Enraged, he locked the door and raped her. He further threatened her with dire consequences if she ever told anyone about this. Karnataka Shocker: Two Youth Rape Elderly Woman on Pretext of Dropping Her Home in Vijayapura District; Both Accused Arrested.

According to the woman's complaint, the accused again returned this days later and sexually assaulted her again. The stalker's another rape bid was foiled when the victim somehow managed to escape on August 29. Following this, she returned to her hometown. While there, she never talked to anyone about the events that transpired. Ghaziabad Shocker: Stalker Arrested for Sending Woman Blood-Stained Letter Enclosed With Blade.

However, the matter came to light when the victim returned to Bairagarh to vacate her room and to shift into another flat along with her roommate in Budhwara. The accused crossed paths with the victim near the Halalpura bus stand and molested her when she was on her way to a friend's house. The accused fled upon intervention by the victim's friend. The woman shared her ordeal with her friend and both approached a police station to file a complaint. The accused, who is currently absconding, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

