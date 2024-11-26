Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Amid ongoing tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, a 12-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party is scheduled to visit the affected area on Tuesday.

LoP Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Samajwadi Party leader, Mata Prasad Pandey said that they will go there to see the "atrocities caused by the Police."

"We will also meet the family members of the youth who lost their lives in the incident. Do Police ever take responsibility for their actions? ...These days Police keep both illegal weapons and the govt issued weapons. The Police use the other (illegal) weapon to fire," Pandey said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav also launched an attack against the administration in the stone pelting incident in Sambhal and alleged that the administration had deliberately created unrest.

"Whatever the administration is doing in Sambhal is 100 percent wrong. The administration has deliberately spread unrest there. If someone does not get justice, what will he do? If a person does not get justice, he will do something or the other. If the administration allows, our delegation will go there to meet the people. The administration is trying to cover their mistakes. Why is there no FIR being filed against the police? We will raise the issue of Sambhal in Parliament. it is our priority and we will not leave it," Yadav said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier today, the market in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal opened after violence following the stone pelting incident which took place when a team arrived to survey Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Moradabad Range, Muniraj G said that the situation is normal in Sambhal today.

"The situation is normal in Sambhal today. The markets are operational and functionally normally. People should not worry; those innocent will not be penalised. Till now, 7 FIRs have been filed. We are identifying people based on video footage," DIG Muniraj said.

Meanwhile, opposition members have been keen to raise the issue in the House and have targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the violence.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple. (ANI)

