Budaun (UP), May 14 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died in a celebratory firing during a marriage procession in Naisarai locality under the Kotwali police station area here on Saturday, police said.

Ayan suffered serious injuries when a cousin of the bridegroom opened fire from a country-made firearm while the marriage party was setting out to the bride's house, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr O P Singh said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War Behind Price Rise, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Ayan was rushed to the district hospital but he died on the way, the SSP said.

A case has been registered and the search is on to nab the accused identified as Kamran. Senior officials, including the SSP, reached the spot immediately and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Also Read | All India Civil Aviation Employees Union Moves Delhi High Court Against Pawan Hans Disinvestment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)