Mathura, Jul 31 (PTI) Two women residents of a Vrindavan shelter home died while around 22 are under treatment after allegedly consuming contaminated water being supplied there, officials said.

On the instructions of the district magistrate, the Food and Drug Administration Department has collected samples of food and water at the Krishna Kutir shelter home in Nagla Ramtal area, officials said.

According to Chief Medical Officer of Mathura, Ajay Kumar Verma, there are around 250 women residing at the shelter home.

Last week, around 24 women experienced vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration after drinking water and were taken to a government hospital where Kaushalya (70) and Savitri (65), residents of Madhya Pradesh, died on Friday and Saturday, they said.

Prima facie, water infection appears to be the cause of the deaths, the CMO said, adding that a thorough investigation is underway.

