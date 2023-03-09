Ballia (UP) Mar 9 (PTI) Two people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup van here on Thursday, police said.

The two people who were killed and the two others injured were on the same bikem they said.

Sunil Yadav (30) and Yogendra Yadav (27) were killed while two others were injured in the accident which took place on NH-31, police said.

Station House Officer Sunil Singh said one of the injured was referred to a Varanasi hospital in serious condition.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, he added.PTI COR SAB

