Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) Two people were killed in a clash between two groups belonging to the same community following a dispute here on Friday, police said.

Additional police force has been deployed in Kajipur village under the Sidhauli police station area following the tension, they said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Doctors at Yashoda Hospital Remove Large Hairball From Stomach of 11-Year-Old Omani Girl.

The two groups attacked each other with 'lathis' following the dispute among children, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Missing Man's Body Found, Partially Eaten by Animals in Kanpur.

The accused Zeeshan and Afroz, belonging to one of the groups, opened fire, seriously injuring Mohammad Umar (20) and Savwan (38) who were rushed to the medical college in a critical condition, police said.

Both succumbed to injuries during treatment, the SP said.

The police soon reached the village and arrested Zeeshan and recovered the weapon used in the crime, officials said,, adding that efforts were on to nab the other accused.

The bodies have been sent them for post-mortem examination, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)