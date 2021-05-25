Bhadohi (UP), May 25 (PTI) A five-month pregnant woman hanged herself in Kanakpur village here after her husband refused to take her along with him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Suriyawan area, Station House Officer Pradeep Kumar said.

Shivani (20) was upset as her husband Raj Kumar Bind got a job in Goa and was not taking her along, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, police said.

