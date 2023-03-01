Gonda (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in the Huzurpur Police station area in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said, "One Raghvendra Singh (40), Devendra Singh (35) and Lallan Singh (37) were returning to their home in a car after attending a marriage function on Tuesday night. Their car collided with a stranded truck from behind in which they were killed."

"Two other persons who were in the car also sustained injuries," he said, adding they have been admitted to a hospital.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination and are investigating the matter.

