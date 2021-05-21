Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 21 (PTI) Three members of a family died after their car hit a stationary truck here on Friday, police said.

Manju (30), her son Akshey (20) and daughter Shital (23) were travelling from Bijnor when the incident took place near Sikreda village under Miranpur police station area, they said.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI Corr MA

