Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old wine contractor died on Friday by allegedly shooting himself at his house in Ankit Vihar area here, police said.

Wine contractor Moolchand shot himself over some unknown problem in the locality that falls under New Mandi police station area, they said.

The body bore bullet injuries and has been sent for a postmortem. An investigation is on.

In another incident, a body of a 40-year-old woman was found a day after she went missing from her home in Sikri village of Bhopa area in the district, according to police.

Suresho Devi, wife of Dharamvir, was reported to be missing on Thursday.

Police said the body has been sent for a postmortem and a probe is underway.

