Muzaffarnagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an official said on Saturday.

The number of active cases in district now stands at 157, the official said.

Muzaffarnagar DM Selva Kumari J said the authorities received 280 results for COVID-19 tests, of which four were positive.

Meanwhile, 7 more COVID-19 patients recovered in the district taking the total number recoveries in Muzaffarnagar to 457, the official said.

