Locals protest on the road in Meerut against assault on an Indian Army soldier (Photo/ANI)

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): Six people have been arrested in Meerut following the assault of an Indian Army personnel at the Bhuni Toll Plaza on the Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A, officials said on Monday.

Meerut SP Rural, Rakesh Kumar Mishra, said that the soldier identified as Kapil was returning after completing his leave and had a flight to catch.

"A person named Kapil is serving in the Indian Army. Yesterday, he was returning after completing his leave, and he had a flight to catch. There was a line of vehicles at the Bhuni Toll Plaza, and he spoke to the toll workers to pass through quickly," Mishra told ANI.

He added, "During this, an argument broke out, and the toll workers beat him up. Six people have been arrested in the case. One or two more individuals seen in the video will also be arrested soon."

Meerut locals staged a protest on the road demanding strict action against those responsible for assaulting the soldier.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has stated that a Rs 20 lakh fine has been imposed on the toll collecting agency for the misbehaviour.

"NHAI has taken strict action on the incident of misbehaviour with army personnel by toll staff deployed at Bhuni Toll Plaza on Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A on 17th August 2025. NHAI has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakhs on the toll collecting agency, M/s Dharam Singh and has initiated the process of terminating and debarring the toll collection firm from future participation in toll plaza bids," NHAI posted on X. (ANI)

