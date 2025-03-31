Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Sunday wished everyone a happy Eid and emphasised that the state administration has made special arrangements to ensure a smooth celebration for the Muslim community, following all safety and law guidelines.

Ansari also highlighted that Uttar Pradesh is known for its strong law and order and that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured people that Muslims are safe in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari said, "After the holy month of Ramzan, the moon has been sighted, and Eid will be celebrated throughout India. May Eid bring happiness to all... This 'meethi' Eid, which increases sweetness in our society... I appeal to everyone to follow all the guidelines issued at the administrative level...:"

He further added, "Uttar Pradesh administration has made special arrangements so that the brothers of the Muslim community do not have to face any problems... Everything is in accordance with law and order. Uttar Pradesh is considered a state of law and order... Our chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, also said that Muslims are the safest in Uttar Pradesh..."

Across various cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhopal, Eid celebrations have taken on diverse forms, from grand prayer gatherings at historical mosques like Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid to peaceful protests at places like Eidgah in Bhopal. Eid-ul-Fitr, which means "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is celebrated at the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

In the national capital, thousands of people gathered at the iconic Jama Masjid to offer Namaz early this morning. The grand mosque, which is one of the largest and most historic in the country, saw worshippers in their finest attire, united in prayer to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

After a month of abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours, Eid marks a time of festivity, where Muslims express their gratitude for the strength and patience shown during Ramadan. Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. (ANI)

