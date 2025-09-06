Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Minister Surya Pratap Shahi inspects the cultivation of fox nuts, commonly called Makhana, in Ayodhya on Saturday.

This Makhana produce was inspected at Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture & Technology, a public state university, which aims to promote agricultural education and research in the sector.

Also Read | 'Deeply Appreciate and Fully Reciprocate Donald Trump's Sentiments': PM Narendra Modi Responds to US President's Great Prime Minister' Remark.

During Surya Pratap Shahi's visit, the university's vice chancellor, Colonel Bijendra Singh, said that the cultivation of Makhana began in the month of January. He emphasised that with the presence of 2.5 to 3 litres of water, which after its removal in districts of Gonda, Pravasthi, Bharaish, Siddharth Nagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj and Koshi Nagar, if the cultivation of Makhana crops begins, it is a high value crop.

"In the month of January, the Makhnas cultivated in a special way. We sowed the seeds here. Apart from this, we did it in Siddharth Nagar. The main purpose of this is that in terraces, especially in Bharaish, Gonda, Pravasthi, Siddharth Nagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Koshi Nagar, there is water in these districts. And after the water is removed, there are 2.5 to 3 litres of water. If we start cultivating in this, then it is a very high value crop," Singh told ANI.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 6, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Vice Chancellor further added that people from Karmanga will be called for harvesting.

"In the next season, we can also cultivate vegetables or other crops. So keeping this in mind, we began from here. The fruits that fall in the water it is a little difficult to remove. There are thorns in it, too. So we made it from Karamanga. Because in Bihar itself, the Karamanga and Madhuri areas, there are a lot of thorns. After 8 to 10 days, we will call the people of Karamanga for harvesting. We will also take a machine for its processing," adds Singh.

Commenting on the beginning of the Makhana cultivation, Agricultural Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said that this cultivation is an excellent achievement of Uttar Pradesh, as it can bring a great change in the income of the farmers.

"It is a great achievement that in Uttar Pradesh, the high-value crop, which can bring a great change in the income of the farmers, especially in Purvanchal, whose GDP is the lowest, and it will have a great impact on the farmers and their own economy," Shahi told ANI.

He further added that during the Pran Pratistha, the seeds of Makhana were sown in Ayodhya, and its cultivation will be further expanded in 5-6 areas.

"It is a great success that in Uttar Pradesh, in the city of Bhagwan Shri Ram, in Ayodhya, the farming of Makhana began. During Pran Pratistha, the seeds of the crop were sown. We did not succeed that year, but now we have succeeded. In the coming days, it will be further improved here. It will be expanded to 5-6 areas," adds Shahi.

Earlier during his visit, Uttar Pradesh's agriculture minister also inspected the cultivation of Dragon Fruit in the university. (ANI).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)