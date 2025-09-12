Khurja (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): In an effort to promote 'Art from Waste', a park named 'Anokhi Duniya' has been built in Khurja. Several artworks made from the ceramic waste have been displayed in the park.

Speaking to ANI, the Vice-Chairman of the Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority (BKDA), Dr Ankur Lathar, praised the efforts of artists and artisans involved in the project.

"Given that Khurja has earned a global reputation for its world-class ceramic products, we have built this park. Based on the theme of waste to wonder, ceramic waste is transformed into amazing artworks," he said.

