Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Tuesday and discussed a range of issues related to development and welfare of the people.

Mahana met Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Stray Dog Attacks, Bites 10 People in Kochi’s Thrikkakara; Dog-Catchers Engaged After Canine Goes Missing.

He said Mahana discussed with the Lt Governor a range of issues related to development and welfare of the people.

The speaker also shared his views on the present development scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Karnataka: Cancel Reservation for Muslims, Christians and Transfer It to Panchamasali Lingayats, Says BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

The Lt Governor observed that the people-centric policies of the government have opened up new avenues for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir, which is emerging as a model of socio-economic development for the country, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)