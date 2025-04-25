Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested Mangat Singh alias Manga, a member of the banned Khalistan Commando Force from a village in Punjab's Amritsar, police said in an official statement.

The Khalistani terrorist was absconding since 1995 and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, and was nabbed by a joint team of UP ATS and Shahabad Police Station team.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Emmanuel Macron Dials PM Narendra Modi, Says 'France Stands Firmly With India'.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested the banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Commando Force (KCA) terrorist Mangat Singh alias Manga late on Wednesday night. He had a reward of Rs25,000 on his head. A joint team of the Noida unit and the Ghaziabad police has arrested him," the statement said.

According to the statement, Mangat Singh was arrested in 1993 and got bail in 1995. He has been absconding since then.

Also Read | India-Pakistan War Imminent? Who Has More Nuclear Weapons, Fighter Jets and Warships? Here's How 2 Countries' Militaries Stack Up.

Mangat Singh was facing charges of attempted murder. He was also wanted in the separate case of robbery and extortion.

Mangat Singh's brother, Sangat Singh, was the head of the banned organisation Khalistan Commando Force. He was killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police in 1990, the police stated.

Earlier on April 22, the US FBI and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested a terrorist, Harpreet Singh, involved in attacks in Punjab.

The FBI said that Harpreet Singh is linked to two international terrorist groups and entered the US illegally. According to the FBI, he used burner phones to evade capture.

In a post shared on X, FBI Sacramento stated, "Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI and ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally. He used burner phones to evade capture."

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav lauded the arrest of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia and termed it a "major milestone" in the crackdown on terror networks sponsored by Pakistan's ISI.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said, "The arrest of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a USA-based key operative of ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and close associate of Pakistan-based Terrorist Rinda, is a major milestone in the sustained crackdown on ISI-backed terror networks."

The Punjab Director General of Police also stated that the FBI and ICE's arrest was the result of "excellent international cooperation" and the exchange of information between the United States and India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)