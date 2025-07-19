Dehradun, Jul 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man here for his alleged links with the Chhangur Baba gang, accused of large-scale religious conversions and receiving foreign funds through hawala route, officials said on Friday.

Abdul Rehman was detained from the Sahaspur area on Thursday and taken to Agra, where he was formally arrested after a detailed investigation, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said.

Rehman had converted from Hinduism to Islam in 2014-15, Singh said.

The UP ATS also shared inputs with local police, following which a woman from Ranipokhari was traced. She was in contact with Rehman, officials said.

The woman's father, Rajkumar Bajaj, alleged that his daughter was being pressured by some people to convert. A case has been registered at the Ranipokhari police station against five accused under the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, police said.

Two of the accused are from Delhi, as many from Uttar Pradesh and one from Goa, Singh said, adding that teams have been sent to arrest them.

