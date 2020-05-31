India News | UP ATS, Punjab Police Arrest Wanted Terrorist in Joint Operation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a terrorist, wanted by the Punjab Police, from Meerut in a joint operation.

According to a press note by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday, the accused, Tirath Singh, is highly radicalised.

He is connected with the Khalistan movement on social media and posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale have also been recovered from him, according to the note.

Further interrogation is underway. (ANI)

