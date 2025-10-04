Ayodhya, (Uttar Pradesh), [India], October 4 (ANI): Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shriram, has once again made its mark on the world stage. Under the extraordinary efforts and guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Ramlila of Ayodhya has become the largest and grandest Ramlila in the world today, a press release stated.

In the era of digital revolution, this event has turned into a global cultural festival, not just limited to India. This year, the Ramlila was broadcast online in more than 50 countries and watched by a total of over 62 crore Ram devotees.

More than 250 film artists from Delhi and Mumbai gave this Ramlila a grand appearance. 3-D technology and modern stage decoration made this religious event even more attractive. Not only on the stage but also on the screen, this event is creating a new history, a press statement stated.

More than 10 crore rupees were spent this year on the live telecasting of Ramlila to reach a larger number of Ram devotees. This broadcast, Aradhana, took place on Tata Play, Shemaroo Me, VI App, Airtel, Shemaroo Bhakti YouTube channel, Facebook pages, and other digital platforms. More than eight crore people watched it on the Akele Shemaru Bhakti YouTube channel, according to a press release.

It is worth noting that Ayodhya's Digital Ramlila, which began at Corona Kal, has set new viewership records every year. According to Google Data, in 2020, 16 crore viewers, in 2021, 20 crore viewers, in 2022, 25 crore viewers, in 2023, 40 crore viewers, in 2024, 41 crore viewers, and in 2025, 62 crore viewers watched it, a press release stated.

Uttar Pradesh government played an important role in making this dream come true. When Ramlila started in 2020, the then Tourism and Culture Minister Neelkanth Tiwari inaugurated the grand event, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paved the way for it to reach a global level.

The founders of Ramlila Samiti, Subhash Malik and Shubham Malik, made this event a symbol of the digital revolution. This Ramlila, staged in Ramnagari Ayodhya, has become the Ramlila of the entire world. India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Mauritius, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, Kenya, Nigeria, England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Canada, America and more.

It was seen by crores of Ram devotees in countries like Brazil, a press release said.

Ayodhya's Ramlila proved that the story of Shri Ram is not just a religious ritual, but a cultural bridge that connects the world. The collaboration of Yogi Sarkar and the confluence of digital technology has brought Ramlila to the world stage and hoisted the wonderful flag of Indian culture.

The grand Ramlila held in Ayodhya, the city of Shri Ram, became even more special this year with the star-studded spectacle. Veteran actors from Bollywood and TV world made this event memorable with their amazing performances a press release said.

Famous actress Bhagyashree played the role of Mother Sita. Vindu Dara Singh brought the character of Hanumanji to life with his powerful acting. Shahbaz Khan, famous for his villainous predictions, played the role of Ravana. Veteran actor Anil Dhawan played the role of Vibhishan.

Comedian Sunil Pal enthralled the audience as Naradamuni. Apart from this, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Rakesh Bedi, Raza Murad, Ashrani, Avtar Gill, Ritu Shivpuri, Sheeba, and Arun Bakshi also added magnificence to Ramleela with their respective characters.

Miss Universe 2024 and 2025 also elevated this event to new heights by delivering special performances during the Ramlila, which has become a centre of attraction at the international level.

It is worth noting that every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends his blessings and best wishes to Ayodhya Ki Ramlila Samiti by writing a letter. This tradition has further enhanced the importance and sanctity of this event, as stated in a press release. (ANI)

