Firozabad, Dec 27 (PTI) The body of a Hyderabad-based bank employee was found in the room of a hotel here on Sunday, police said.

Rajkumar, 35, had come here on December 24 to join his duty at the Bank of India branch located in Fariha locality and was living in a hotel under the Firozabad South police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

He did not open his room since Saturday after he returned from the bank.

Pandey also informed that Rajkumar's brother Rahul had called him up but after not getting any reply from his brother, he contacted the hotel staff.

The hotel staff too did not get any answer from Rajkumar. When the door was broken, he was found dead in the room.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

